Timberwolves Agree To Terms With PF Taj Gibson



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the roster isn’t yet complete, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been active in NBA free agency.

It all started Friday with trading point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz for a first round pick. The Timberwolves then made their first free agent signing in landing point guard Jeff Teague in a reported three-year, $57 million contract.

The Timberwolves added another free agent Sunday in what’s probably the last significant deal of the offseason. Minnesota agreed to terms with power forward Taj Gibson on a reported two-year, $28 million contract.

It’s yet another veteran player coming back to play for his former head coach in Tom Thibodeau. The Timberwolves introduced star Jimmy Butler as the first piece to the new puzzle last Thursday.

Gibson became an option for the Timberwolves after the pursuit of All-Star Paull Millsap ended. Gibson finished last season with Oklahoma City, but made his name playing for the Chicago Bulls for Thibodeau. He can help clear some space and protect Karl-Anthony Towns in the post.

Published at Sun, 02 Jul 2017 21:42:27 +0000