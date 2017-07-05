Timberwolves Announce 2017 NBA Summer League Roster



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves start NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas this weekend, and they announced their roster on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves will have 13 players and be coached by Ryan Saunders. They’ll have three preliminary games before being seeded for a playoff-style tournament. Each team is guaranteed five games and at least two playoff games.

There are several recognizable names on the roster. They include Notre Dame forward V.J. Beacham, Iowa State forward Deonte Burton, Michigan State forward Matt Costello, Kansas forward Perry Ellis, Duke forward Amile Jefferson, Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley and North Carolina guard Marcus Paige.

The Timberwolves also listed first-round pick Justin Patton out of Creighton, but he won’t play after suffering a foot injury during early workouts.

The Timberwolves open NBA Summer League play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Toronto. They’ll face Denver at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and Golden State at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

