Timberwolves Announce More Details For Flip Saunders Tribute



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves say fans should arrive early for their Feb. 15 game against the L.A. Lakers as the team pays tribute to Flip Saunders.

Saunders died in October 2015 after being diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was 60 years old.

The Timberwolves are hosting a Flip Saunders Night on Feb. 15 at Target Center. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. as a pregame ceremony to unveil a permanent banner to honor Saunders will start at 7:15 p.m. All Timberwolves players will have custom-made shoes from Kickstradomis, with each pair inspired by Saunders.

The Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation will make a $5,000 donation to the Flip Saunders Legacy Fund. All fans attending will also get a Flip Saunders commemorative coin.

Saunders was 427-392 overall with the Timberwolves in 12 seasons over two stints. He helped lead the Timberwolves to the 2004 Western Conference Finals.

The game will start at about 8 p.m.

