Timberwolves Announce Summer League Preliminary Round Schedule



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League next month, and the team announced its preliminary round schedule on Thursday.

The Timberwolves are one of 24 teams to have a squad at the NBA Summer League, which goes from July 7-17. Minnesota also owns the No. 7 pick in the June 22 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves will have three preliminary round games before being seeded for the Summer League playoffs. They will face the Toronto Raptors July 8, the Denver Nuggets July 9 and the Golden State Warriors July 11.

The Timberwolves will play at least five games in the Summer League, with two guaranteed playoff games. Minnesota won four straight playoff games last year to reach the Summer League championship.

Despite the Timberwolves losing the title game, Tyus Jones was named the MVP after averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 assists and four assists per game over seven games.

