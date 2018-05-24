Timberwolves’ Butler, Towns Named All-NBA Third Team



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves stars Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns were named to the All-NBA Third Team, the league announced Thursday.

It’s the second time Butler has earned the honor as he was named All-NBA Second Team with the Chicago Bulls last season. It’s the first honor for Towns. They are the fourth and fifth Timberwolves players to be named All-NBA, joining Kevin Garnet, Kevin Love and Sam Cassell.

Butler finished the 2017-18 season 15th in scoring at 22.2 points per game. He also averaged 4.9 assists per game and a career-high 1.92 steals. Despite missing significant time after having meniscus surgery on his knee, Butler shot a career-high 47.4 percent from the field this season.

Towns finished fourth in the NBA in rebounding at 12.3 per game, and 20th in scoring at 21.3 points. He was also 11th in blocks and started all 82 games. He has the NBA’s longest active streak at 246 consecutive games played. He posted career-highs in shooting percentage (54.5), three-point shooting percentage (42.1 percent) and free-throw percentage at 85.8 percent.

Towns set a franchise record with 56 points against the Atlanta Hawks on March 28.

The Timberwolves had a 14-win improvement from the 2016-17 season and made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.