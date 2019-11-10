Timberwolves Host ‘Junior Pack’ Big Brothers Big Sisters For A Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves had some new faces on the court Saturday.

The Wolves signed 15 players to their “Junior Pack.” These kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities got honorary one-day contracts.

The kids got to practice with some Wolves players, who said it’s nice to have their new teammates around.

“A lot of these kids don’t get to ever have these kind of opportunities,” said Robert Covington, a forward player for the Timberwolves. “So for us to be able to do this as an organization, it just shows how meaningful we are with our community. So, as a unit, we are engaged in so many different ways — and we want everyone to know that’s supporting us that we support them as well.”

This is the first time the Wolves have signed kids from “Big Brothers Big Sisters” to the pack.