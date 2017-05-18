Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Just Misses All-NBA Selection



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns just missed out in the All-NBA voting that was released on Thursday.

Towns finished with 50 points in the voting by a select panel of media on the three teams. That was just four points fewer than third-team center DeAndre Jordan. Towns received the highest point total of any player not to make a team.

Towns averaged 25.1 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field for the Wolves in his second season. But Minnesota won just 31 games, only two more than they did during Towns’ rookie season, which no doubt played into his being passed over by other players.

Towns also did not play as well on defense as the three All-NBA centers — Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert and Jordan.

