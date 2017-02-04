Timberwolves’ LaVine Out For Season With Torn ACL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the midst of a surprising playoff push, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have to fight for a postseason spot without one of their best young stars.

The team announced Saturday guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

LaVine tore his ACL in Friday night’s 116-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons, the team said. The date of his surgery has not yet been set.

Before the injury, LaVine was averaging 18.9 points per game in 37.2 minutes.

