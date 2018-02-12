Timberwolves Recall Justin Patton From Iowa



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have recalled center Justin Patton from their NBA G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.

The move was made on Monday. Patton has averaged 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 20.1 minutes over 25 games for Iowa, after being assigned there on Dec. 27.

The 6-foot-11 Patton broke his left foot during a workout last summer and needed surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal bone, so there’s no guarantee he’ll get in a game with the Wolves this season.

He has yet to be cleared to play a full game without restriction. The 16th overall pick in the draft last year out of Creighton, Patton has yet to appear in an NBA game.

“Everything’s pointing in the right direction. We just want to be sure,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “The biggest thing for Justin is the health part of it. It’s better for him to develop playing down there, so I think he’s gotten a lot out of it.”

The Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards are the only teams in the league this season that have yet to play a rookie.

