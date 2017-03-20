Timberwolves Sign F Omri Casspi



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday they have signed forward Omri Casspi.

Casspi, 28, comes to the Timberwolves after seeing action in 23 games with Sacramento and New Orleans. He averaged 6.1 points and four rebounds per game, and shot 46 percent from the field. That mark includes 39.4 percent from the perimeter.

He’s a 6 foot, 9 inch forward who played in 22 games for the Kings before being acquired by the Pelicans on Feb. 20 and waived five days later. Casspi has also spent time with Cleveland and Houston.

He’ll give the Timberwolves another option after Nemanja Bjelica went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Casspi was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and will wear No. 18 with the Timberwolves.

