Timberwolves Sign Lance Stephenson To 2nd 10-Day Contract

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday they’ve signed guard Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day contract.

Stephenson signed his initial 10-day contract with the Timberwolves on Feb. 8. He appeared in four games before being injured, and was averaging 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

The Timberwolves (25-37) host the L.A. Clippers (38-25) Wednesday night at Target Center.

