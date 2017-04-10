Timberwolves To Unveil New Logo Tuesday Night



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tuesday night marks the final regular season home game this year for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

We’ll also get a look at the future of the organization during halftime. It’s Fan Appreciation Night, and Timberwolves officials will be unveiling the team’s new logo.

Fans in attendance will get a free T-shirt that features the new logo. It’ll be the fourth logo the team has had in its 28-year history in Minnesota. It’s also one of several changes for the organization as Target Center will go through renovations after the season that include new court designs.

The Timberwolves are 31-49 with two games left in the regular season. They will miss the NBA Playoffs for the 13th straight year.

Published at Mon, 10 Apr 2017 20:56:39 +0000