Timberwolves Unveil Name, Logo For D-League Team



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves’ newly acquired D-League team now has a name and face.

The team unveiled the Iowa Wolves name and logo Tuesday. The Timberwolves finalized the purchase of the Des Moines-based NBA Development League team, previously known as the Iowa Energy, in May.

“It’s an exciting day for the Timberwolves organization to officially welcome this Des Moines team into our pack,” said Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson.

The new branding comes after the Timberwolves also rebranded in April, unveiling a redesigned logo and announcing fresh uniforms would follow.

The Timberwolves are now one of 26 NBA teams to own or operate a D-League affiliate.

The logo was designed by Rodney Richardson, who also designed the new Timberwolves logo, as well as logos for the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 30 May 2017 18:33:15 +0000