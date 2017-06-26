Timberwolves Waive Jordan Hill



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves waived Jordan Hill Monday.

The forward/center played in only seven games for the Wolves, averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game.

The team signed Hill last summer to a two-year, $8 million contract.

The move is the latest in a busy offseason for the Timberwolves, who recently traded for Chicago Bulls all-star Jimmy Butler. The Wolves sent the Bulls Zach Lavine, Kris Dunn and the seventh overall pick this year in exchange for Butler and the 16th pick.

With that pick, the Wolves selected center Justin Patton from Creighton University.

With a nucleus of young talent including Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, the Wolves are looking to improve defensively under head coach Tom Thibodeau. In his first year with the team, they went 31-51, only a two-game improvement over the year before.

Hill’s release is likely to make room for incoming free agents. Thibodeau has said he wants to add another point guard. The top free agents at that position include Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday and George Hill.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 26 Jun 2017 21:19:30 +0000