Timothee Chalamet In Talks To Star As Bob Dylan In New Movie

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet may have been given his next plum role, and it’s one with a Minnesota connection.

“Going Electric,” a new film being developed for studio Fox Searchlight, will showcase a specific period in folk singer Bob Dylan’s life, according to Variety. Chalamet, who was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for “Call Me By Your Name,” is reportedly in talks to star as the one-time Minnesotan.

“Ford v. Ferrari” director James Mangold has been tapped to direct the project, which follows such recent rock music biopic successes as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which won 4 Oscars last year, and “Rocketman,” which just won Taron Egerton a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance as rocker Elton John.

Mangold also previously directed the film “Walk the Line,” about Johnny Cash.

Dylan was previously the subject of the Todd Haynes film “I’m Not There,” in which he was played by multiple actors, including Cate Blanchett.