Tina Smith Makes 1st Stop In Twin Cities As Senator



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since being sworn in as Minnesota’s newest U.S. senator, Tina Smith made a stop in the Twin Cities.

She attended an open community reception Saturday night with Sen. Amy Klobuchar. The event, which was held at Lake Monster Brewing Company, was a celebration of Smith’s first days in office.

Already, she has traveled around the state, meeting with people and addressing community issues.

“I didn’t want to waste a minute when I moved into Washington, D.C. And there are so many issues that Minnesotans expect us to make headway on, even this month,” Smith said. “So it was really important to me that I hit the ground running.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 07 Jan 2018 04:03:48 +0000