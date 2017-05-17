Tornado Ravages Homes, Businesses In Barron County, Wisconsin



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Barron County, Wisconsin have confirmed the touchdown of a tornado Tuesday evening in the midst of a severe storm system that hit western Wisconsin and the western Metro area.

Damage reports have been particularly severe in Chetek, Wisconsin, with several law enforcement agencies and the Red Cross rushing to help residents in the area. Homes and cabins around Lake Chetek suffered serious damage, with most of the damage hitting a mobile home park in the area and several turkey farms.

Authorities haven’t yet confirmed if anyone was injured or killed in the storm.

More apparent tornado damage near Chetek, WI. Mobile home park called Prairie Lake Estates. About 4 miles n. of town. Credit: Toby Kutrieb pic.twitter.com/QvEUI3EIo2 — Matt Liddy (@mcliddy) May 17, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in Buffalo County, Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect for Pepin and Pierce Counties in Wisconsin along with Goodhue County in Minnesota until 7:45 p.m.

Those storms are already producing heavy downpours and hail in the southwestern Twin Cities, rolling towards Wisconsin, where forecasters expect the threat to increase. Most of the metro area will remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

With high temperatures into the 80s Tuesday, muggy air and wind gusts approached 30 miles per hour in the Twin Cities area, creating conditions ripe for a severe storm system.

The storms could continue into Wednesday, but WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman said that drier, cooler conditions are expected to move in by Thursday.

