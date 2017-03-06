Tornado Watch Issued For SE Minn.; Record Twister Possible



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several counties in central and southern Minnesota are under a tornado watch Monday evening as a cold front moves into the state, bringing with it the possibility of severe weather.

The National Weather Service says the storms late Monday afternoon and evening could bring ping pong-sized hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

The area of the tornado watch covers the southeastern quarter of the state, including the Twin Cities metro and counties in western Wisconsin.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 PM CST pic.twitter.com/AqdQizPP0d — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 6, 2017

Weather officials say gusts up to 65 mph are possible as the storms quickly roll through the area. The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

If tornadoes do touch down, they’d be the earliest ever recorded in Minnesota history. Currently, the earliest tornado on record happened on March 18, 1968.

The earliest tornado on record in MN is March 18th (1968). https://t.co/k4GQPwW8wO

There’s a chance we could break that record tonight #mnwxpic.twitter.com/g5BpnAHpMw — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) March 6, 2017

On Tuesday, the windy conditions are expected to linger. As the week continues, temperatures will fall to more wintry conditions. By Friday, there’s a chance of snow.

Published at Mon, 06 Mar 2017 21:09:36 +0000