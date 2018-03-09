Touring The Vikings’ New Headquarters





EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Just in time for the start of free agency, the Vikings’ sparkling new headquarters in Eagan is finished and open for business.

The team officially moved in on Monday, and Friday, gave members of the media a tour for an inside look.

The Vikings’ brand new headquarters in Eagan, the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, is more than double the square footage of their old headquarters, Winter Park in Eden Prairie.

“I think once you walk in here, and you see you see all the new amenities that are available to them, I don’t think there’s another building like this,” general manager Rick Spielman said.

The halls are lined with Viking heroes. One still keeps an office here. You know it’s Bud Grant’s just by looking at it.

The space for sports medicine has quadrupled, from 2,000 square feet at Winter Park to 8,000 here, with all the latest.

The weight room is monstrous, like the men who will train in it… using purple weights of course.

The locker room is at once expansive, and cozy, with space for 95 lockers and a fireplace.

Outside, TCO Stadium will be completed mid-June. The 6,500 seat stadium will host high school and college football games, and Vikings practices.

“What we’ve used in the past at Winter Park is magnets,” Spielman said. Now, the Vikings draft room is all electronic, on a massive video screen.

“I just hope I don’t push the wrong damn button when we’re going,” Spielman said.

And the biggest part of it all — literally — is the indoor practice facility. With a ceiling height of 98 feet, they can actually kick and punt in this one. So between this, and all the other beautiful amenities in their brand new headquarters, there’s no excuse not to win now.

The Vikings have big plans to further develop the 200-acre plot of land, to include residential, commercial and retail buildings, as well as hotels and restaurants.

