Travel Expected To Be Difficult With Snow, Freezing Rain Mix

Travel Expected To Be Difficult With Snow, Freezing Rain Mix

Travel Expected To Be Difficult With Snow, Freezing Rain Mix



DULUTH, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Parts of northern Minnesota are dealing with more than a foot of new snow while another round approaches.

The National Weather Service says Lutsen received 13 inches of snow Sunday, nearly a foot fell near Bemidji and Ely received 9 inches. Heavy snow stretched from Itasca County and the Iron Range east to the Twin Ports.

The National Weather Service says “a complex winter storm” will persist through Tuesday, producing a mixture of snow and freezing rain over southern and eastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin.

Another round of snow comes Monday mid-morning with off/on light snowfall through the afternoon. At times, we’ll see freezing rain and ice mixed in for the Twin Cities metro.

Southeastern Minnesota could see a thick coating of ice. Travel in southeastern Minnesota and even parts of the metro will be difficult. Localized power outages are possible where the ice is heaviest.

An additional round comes early Tuesday morning with more snow than ice. The snow will shift north by later Tuesday morning.

Roads and sidewalks in the Twin Cities are expected to become icy.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 19 Feb 2018 13:52:31 +0000