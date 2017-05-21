Tree Uproots From Soggy Ground, Hits Power Line In Hopkins



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A large tree uprooted from the soggy, rain-soaked ground in Hopkins Saturday night, hitting a power line and leaving residents in the area without electricity for a brief time.

The Hopkins Police Department says the tree fell over around 10 p.m. on Oakridge Road, just north of Cottage Downs. Residents in the area were without power for about an hour.

The tree didn’t hit any of the area homes, but authorities did close the road to remove the debris.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that the National Weather Service has issued reports about trees downed in the Upper Midwest following the last several days of wet and stormy weather.

“Even just a 5-10 mph breeze with the ground as wet as it’s been will allow those trees to become uprooted, especially if they happened to be older or sick,” Augustyniak said.

Looking ahead, the forecast Monday calls for sunshine before showers return in the middle of the workweek. By Thursday, however, temperatures will return to about average and there’ll be a chance for the ground to dry out.

