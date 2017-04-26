Trial Set For Ex-Officer Accused In Bodies-In-Suitcases Homicide



ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) — A former police officer accused of leaving two bodies stuffed in suitcases on the side of a rural Wisconsin road in 2014 is set for a trial in August.

Steven Zelich faces two counts of hiding a corpse in Walworth County. They are the only remaining charges against Zelich that have not been resolved.

Zelich was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Laura Simonson in Minnesota. He was sentenced last year to 35 years in prison for the death of Jenny Gamez in Wisconsin.

A jury trial is set for Aug. 14.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 26 Apr 2017 13:21:47 +0000