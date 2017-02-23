Trump Lifts Bathroom, Locker Room Guidelines For Transgender Students



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines for transgender children at public schools.

The guidelines issued under the Obama administration said students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity, not their biological sex.

The United States departments of justice and education sent letters to schools Wednesday that said the directive caused confusion and lawsuits over how it should be applied.

It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret federal discrimination laws.

