Twin Cities Man: ‘I Was About 10 Feet Away’ From FFL Shooter



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man who was heading on a cruise with his wife told WCCO he witnessed the shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Mark Lea, a financial adviser from Elk River, talked while passengers were still on lockdown at the airport after police had taken the gunman into custody. He was in the baggage claim area when shots broke out.

The latest reports from authorities in Florida say five people were killed and eight others were hurt in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Lea said that the attack was an awful and surreal experience.

“It sounded at first like firecrackers, and then we figured out what actually was going on. There was actually a shooter,” Lea told WCCO. “People started yelling and screaming running for any exit they could.”

Lea said the shooter was very quiet as he walked through the baggage claim, emptying what Lea said appeared to be a 9mm weapon.

“He was shooting as though he was walking through the woods and doing target practice, only using people as his target,” he said.

Lea said that he estimated the shooter got within 10 to 15 feet of him.

He said that he offered comfort to a woman who had been shot, and whose husband had been shot as well and wasn’t moving, Lea said.

“She had a pool of blood around her a foot in diameter already, so I didn’t want to move her until EMS could get in there,” he said.

The gunman was identified as Estaban Santiago, and investigators said he went through three magazines.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 06 Jan 2017 20:57:15 +0000