Twin Cities Native Among Wild’s 6 Day 2 Draft Picks



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — It was a long wait for the Minnesota Wild, but the club amassed six picks on the second day of the NHL draft.

The team’s first selection came in the third round Saturday when the Wild chose right wing Ivan Lodnia with the 85th overall pick. The 17-year-old Lodnia, of Los Angeles, spent the last two seasons with the Erie Otters, where he totaled 96 points in 128 games.

The Wild took center Mason Shaw of Wainright, Alberta with the 97th overall pick. Shaw tallied 94 points in 71 games last year with Medicine Hat.

The Wild also drafted Bryce Misley, a center from Calgary, Alberta; Jacob Golden, a defenseman from Toronto; Andrei Svetlakov, a center from Moscow; and Twin Cities native Nick Swaney, a center from Lakeville.

Published at Sat, 24 Jun 2017 20:29:54 +0000