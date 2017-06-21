Twin Cities Pride To Downplay Police Presence In Parade



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers with Twin Cities Pride say that they intend to downplay the police presence within the Sunday parade, in light of the verdict in the Jeronimo Yanez trial.

“With the Twin Cities Pride Parade and Festival drawing about 350,000 people each year, we are doing our best to balance the concerns of the community and our concerns for making this family-friendly event a safe and welcoming place for everyone to attend,” the organization announced on its Facebook page.

The parade will open, as it usually does, with a police car leading the way, which is required by law to make sure that the route is clear of 5K runners, organizers said.

This year, the leadoff police car will be unmarked.

“With the recent verdict in the Philando Castile case Twin Cities Pride has decided to forgo this part of the police participation in the parade for this year and respect the pain the community is feeling right now. There will just be one lone unmarked police car starting off the parade and there will limited police participation in the parade itself,” organizers said. “The police have been listed in the parade line up as the first contingent in the parade, but there is no contingent of police marchers as rumored. The police have been the first contingent in the lineup as long as this City ordinance has been in place and this is nothing new.”

The St. Paul Police Department’s LCBTQ liason, Deputy Chief Mary Nash, issued a statement in response:

Due to the current climate in the Twin Cities, the organizers have decided not to allow police officers to march in the parade, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 25, in downtown Minneapolis.

While this is disappointing, we’ll still have an opportunity to support Pride Month activities at the booth we share with the Minneapolis Police Department in Loring Park Saturday and Sunday.

You’re invited to stop by the booth, meet the people we serve and support our efforts to build trust, unify our community and show that the SPPD is always there, ready to serve and protect with trusted service and respect.

We’ll sit out this year’s parade … with understanding, compassion and respect.

And we’ll be back when they’re ready to have us.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 21 Jun 2017 17:09:52 +0000