Twin Cities Restaurant Offers Free Thanksgiving Meal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –This Thanksgiving, a Twin Cities restaurant opened its doors to offer a free dinner for the community.

“It’s a lot of work. We’re trying to feed 600 people,” said Lindsey Johnston, J. Selby’s General Manager.

Like many Thanksgiving dinners, preps for this feast started days ago.

“Collard greens, roasted squash, obviously mashed potatoes gravy and then we have a ginger cranberry sauce that’s pretty popular, dinner rolls,” Johnston said.

But this Thanksgiving spread is a little unique. There’s no traditional turkey on the menu—it’s a vegan turkey.

Twenty-five of them were donated from another local restaurant, The Herbivorous Butcher. That’s because J. Selby is a vegan restaurant and today the staff has volunteered their time to keep the doors open to offer the meal for free.

“My sister is a vegetarian and her family is vegan so coming here and sharing this meal is a nice way of being able to get together and also to donate to the community for good cause,” one diner said.

There are no requirements, but donations are encouraged, as the proceeds will go to charity.

“For people who want to pay something and can pay something, do some good along with being able to feed some hungry tummies,” Johnston said.

Giving a chance for people from all walks of life to share a meal and give back to the community.

“People forget sometimes you can afford to eat but you don’t have family at all or you don’t have family here so it’s a place people can come and have a sense of community,” Johnston added.

The restaurant also offers a Community Bowl every day, which allows customers to pay what they can for a meal.

Published at Fri, 29 Nov 2019 04:00:48 +0000