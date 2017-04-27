Twin Cities School Districts Alert Parents About Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A popular new Netflix series has school districts around the country warning parents about teen suicide, including several in the Twin Cities.

“13 Reasons Why” is an adaptation of a young adult novel where the central character explains her suicide on audio tapes she leaves behind.

It sends her tormentors on what could be called a post-mortem scavenger hunt.

Some psychologists fear students could identify too strongly with Hannah, the main character.

“That’s part of the concern about the glamorization of suicide. That somehow, if you end your life, you’re going to be able to exact your revenge; you’re going to be able to affect people from beyond the grave,” Dr. Susan Hortner, director of Rockland County Mental Health, said.

Psychologists aren’t saying the show shouldn’t be viewed, but are saying it’s best if parents watch the show with their children.

If not, make sure they know adult help is always available for someone in that kind of mental distress.

The Star Tribune reported multiple districts in the Twin Cities have sent letters to parents about this series, including Anoka-Hennepin, Eden Prairie, Edina, Lakeville, Minnetonka and Wayzata.

