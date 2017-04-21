Twins Announce ‘Prince Night’ Set For June 16



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins have set a date for their night commemorating the late Prince.

The music icon passed away on April 21, 2016. On the one-year anniversary of his death, the Twins announced they will host “Prince Night” on June 16.

On that evening, the first 10,000 fans will receive a limited edition “Purple Rain” umbrella. During the 7th inning stretch, fans that received the umbrellas are asked to remain standing and open it for a special moment of silence for the Purple one.

Twins players and staff will wear a special purple shirt during batting practice. These will later be auctioned off online, and the proceeds will benefit Achieve Minneapolis for music grants in Minneapolis Public Schools.

Additionally, Prince’s music will be played throughout the evening and a Prince-themed fireworks show will signal the conclusion of the game.

The Twins will take on the Cleveland Indians. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, by calling 612-338-9647 or going online.

Target Field will also be lit purple from April 20 through 23 as part of Paisley Park’s Celebration 2017.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 21 Apr 2017 13:27:08 +0000