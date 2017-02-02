Twins Congratulate Beyonce’s Pregnancy On Twitter



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Music star and performer Beyonce won the Internet on Wednesday, announcing that her and her husband Jay-Z are expecting twins.

The two have a 5-year-old daughter, named Blue Ivy. Beyonce made the latest announcement in an Instagram post, which has gotten more than eight million likes and more than 400,000 congratulatory comments.

Thousands have reached out to her through social media, including our very own Minnesota Twins. Because of course they did.

The Twins tweeted Beyonce on Thursday with a photo featuring baseball jerseys for her, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and onesies for the babies on the way.

Hey @Beyonce, we heard the good news… Where should we send these? pic.twitter.com/nTK6UGPSqa — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 2, 2017

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 02 Feb 2017 18:33:33 +0000