Twins Fans Can Exchange Tickets For Delayed White Sox Game



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins say fans with tickets to Thursday’s rain-delayed game against the Chicago White Sox can exchange those tickets for a future Twins home game later this season.

The tickets can be exchanged for games from Aug. 29 through the end of the season, depending on availability.

Tickets may be exchanged at the Target Field Ticket Office located on Target Plaza off 7th Street. Tickets may be exchanged for any seat of equal or lesser value.

Fans holding premium tickets will be eligible to exchange their ticket for a future game in the general seating area. Tickets for the weather-delayed game are not subject to refunds.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 22 Jun 2017 22:52:49 +0000