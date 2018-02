Twins Finalize Deal With Anibal Sanchez



FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have finalized their low-risk contract with right-hander Anibal Sanchez, securing another experienced candidate for their rotation.

Sanchez signed the one-year, non-guaranteed deal on Tuesday before throwing his first bullpen session with the team. Sanchez agreed to terms last week for $2.5 million this season if he makes the major league roster out of spring training, with additional incentives available.

After leading the American League with a 2.57 ERA for Detroit in 2013, Sanchez struggled through the next three seasons for the Tigers while dealing with injuries and being demoted to stints in the bullpen. The 33-year-old Sanchez had a career-worst 6.41 ERA in 2017.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 20 Feb 2018 17:58:15 +0000