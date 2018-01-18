Twins Hire Jim Kaat As Special Assistant



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins continue adding staff to their front office, one day after Justin Morneau retired from baseball to re-join the organization.

The Twins announced Thursday they’ve hired legendary pitcher Jim Kaat as a special assistant. Kaat, 79, spent 15 of his 25 seasons with the Twins and Washington Senators. In 468 career games with the Twins, he went 189-152 with a 3.28 earned run average, had 133 complete games and more than 1,800 strikeouts.

He’s the Twins all-time leader in wins and innings pitched. He was inducted to the Twins Hall of Fame in 2001 and named one of the 50 Greatest Twins in 2010.

Kaat will be involved with Twins community and business initiatives both in Minnesota and Florida. He joins Twins legends Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek and Tom Kelly in that role.

