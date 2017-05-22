Twins Host Military Families For Sunday Doubleheader



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins had special guests on Sunday at Target Field.

Outfielder Byron Buxton invited members of the Minnesota National Guard to play come play catch on the field. He said he and his teammates wanted to thank the military members for their service and remind them they aren’t forgotten.

The guests also got free tickets to Sunday’s doubleheader.

“Twins is just being part of Minnesota. It’s part of being American. My dad and I don’t get to do a lot of stuff together so this is especially important for us,” William McMurray of the Minnesota National Guard said.

“Just to be able to come out here, to show how appreciative we are that we’re able to come out here and play this game every day for, for us, come out here and play for our team, play for our country,” Buxton said.

Buxton’s brother serves in the United States Navy. He said it’s important to him to give back to those who serve our country.

