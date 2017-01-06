Twins Invite 16 Minor League Players To 2017 Spring Training



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins have invited 16 minor league players to 2017 spring training.

Six pitchers, right-handers Raul Fernandez, Jake Reed, Drew Rucinski, Aaron Slegers and Alex Wimmers and left-handed pitcher Stephen Gonsalves, will join the Twins in Florida.

Also among the invites: Catchers Eddy Rodriguez and Dan Rohlfing, infielders Tommy Field, Bengie Gonzalez, Niko Goodrum, Nick Gordon, Matt Hague, Leonardo Reginatto and Ben Paulsen and outfielder J.B. Shuck.

Pitchers and catchers report on Valentine’s Day.

The Twins currently have 56 players scheduled to report to 2017 spring training.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 06 Jan 2017 18:52:03 +0000