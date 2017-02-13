Twins Pitchers & Catchers Report To Spring Training



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Coming off the worst season in franchise history, the Minnesota Twins are eager to right the ship.

In Fort Myers, Florida, a temperature of 75 degrees welcomed the team’s pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training Monday.

Along with new players, Minnesota also has a new front officer duo in chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine.

Published at Mon, 13 Feb 2017 18:48:57 +0000