Twins Place Hector Santiago On Disabled List
Twins Place Hector Santiago On Disabled List

Twins Place Hector Santiago On Disabled List

Twins Place Hector Santiago On Disabled List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago has hit another rough stretch after a 4-1 start, and he’s heading back to the disabled list.

The Twins announced Wednesday Santiago was placed on the 10-day disabled list with upper back pain and discomfort. He had a rough outing on Sunday in a 6-2 loss at Kansas City, not able to get through the fourth inning after allowing four earned runs on four hits.

One of them was a run-scoring double from Eric Hosmer, where Santiago was unaware the outfield defense was in a shift.

Since starting 4-1, Santiago is now 4-8 with a 5.63 earned run average. He was on the disabled list previously with a shoulder strain.

The Twins recalled reliever Alan Busenitz to take his spot. In six major league innings with the Twins, Busenitz has a 2.08 ERA.

Published at Wed, 05 Jul 2017 17:39:00 +0000

