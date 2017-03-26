Twins Release OF Drew Stubbs



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Sunday that they have granted outfielder Drew Stubbs his unconditional release, making him a free agent.

The Twins also reassigned pitcher Drew Rucinski to minor league camp.

Stubbs agreed to a minor league deal with the Twins in early February that included an invite to Spring Training. He hit a career-high 22 home runs with Cincinnati in 2010, but led the major leagues in 2006 with 205 strikeouts.

He was most recently with Cleveland in 2013 and Colorado in 2014. In 901 big league games, he has a .244 batting average.

With his release, the Twins have 41 players in camp.

