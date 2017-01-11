Twins Sign 2 Pitchers To Minor League Contracts



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that they have signed two free agent pitchers that will be invited to Spring Training.

The Twins signed right-handed pitchers Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch to minor league contracts, which include invites to major league camp. The Twins are looking to improve their pitching staff after losing a franchise-record 103 games last year.

Vogelsong appeared in 24 games last season with 16 starts. He had a 4.81 earned run average in 82 1/3 innings pitched with 61 strikeouts and 40 walks. He had a 7-3 record.

He suffered a scary injury in May after being hit by a 90 mile-per-hour pitch in the face. He had to be carted off the field.

Tepesch spent two seasons as a starter with the Texas Rangers before pitching for the L.A. Dodgers last season.

Twins pitchers and catchers will report for Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 14.

