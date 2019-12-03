Twins Spring Training Single-Game Tickets On Sale

After a snowy Thanksgiving holiday, it’s feeling like winter in Minnesota. But for Twins fans, there’s reason to think of spring.

Single-game tickets for Spring Training games go on sale Tuesday morning. They are available online here.

Note: The average February temperature during Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida, is in the mid-70s. (For some, that’s enough to consider buying plane tickets.)

The first game at Hammond Stadium is slated for Feb. 2, when the Twins host the Golden Gophers. Tickets for that game are half-price.

Through the month, the Twins will play 17 games at Hammond Stadium, matching up against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox, and the Detroit Tigers, among other teams.

A number of the games offer discounts, such as for seniors and military veterans. For the full Spring Training schedule, click here.