Twins To Bat Dozier Leadoff, Mauer Clean-Up For Opening Day



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins open the 2017 regular season Monday afternoon at Target Field, and they announced their Opening Day lineup this morning.

It’s not what most fans are used to seeing, and it goes along with the change in leadership at the top with a focus on analytics. The Twins will be facing left-hander Danny Duffy, while Ervin Santana will take the mound for Minnesota.

Leading off and playing second base will be Brian Dozier, who led the Twins with 42 home runs last year. Batting second and at designated hitter is Robbie Grossman. Batting third and playing center field is speedster Byron Buxton, and the clean-up hitter will surprise many Twins fans. It’s first baseman Joe Mauer, who hit .261 with 11 homers, 22 doubles and 49 RBI last season.

Batting fifth and playing third base is Miguel Sano, who the Twins are looking to hit for consistent power this year. He hit 22 home runs and had 66 RBI in 116 games last year. Catcher Jason Castro will hit sixth, followed by shortstop Jorge Polanco, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Eddie Rosario will bat ninth.

First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. between the Twins and Royals at Target Field.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 03 Apr 2017 16:04:29 +0000