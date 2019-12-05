Twins To Extend Fan Safety Netting At Target Field Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins have announced the third extension since 2016 to fan safety netting at Target Field, which will also raise the netting height down both foul lines and the dugouts.

The new netting now extends 85 feet further from its past end point down the left field line and an additional 65 feet down the right field line.

“When considering ways to improve the Target Field experience, enhancing fan safety is always a high priority,” Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Understanding every ballpark is unique in its geometry, we believe the new netting configuration is the right approach for Target Field.”

For optimal visibility, the fan safety netting is made with green thin strands and knotless intersections that all play a part in blending in with the playing field. Fans will be allowed access at points down each foul line during batting practice due to the netting’s ability to detach at the base and roll up.

Even with the fan safety netting extension, Twins still caution fans to watch closely for batted or thrown balls flying into the stands. These warning messages will appear on signs, tickets, the MLB Ballpark app and on other team-controlled platforms.