Twins Trade Pat Light To Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates gave their bullpen another arm heading to spring training, acquiring reliever Pat Light from Minnesota on Thursday for a player to be named or cash.

Minnesota designated the 25-year-old Light for assignment on Feb. 6. Light appeared in 15 games for Minnesota in 2016, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 innings pitched. Light, a former first-round pick by the Boston Red Sox, was sent to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Fernando Abad.

To make room for Light, the Pirates designated pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla for assignment.

Minnesota also said first baseman Byung Ho Park cleared waivers, assigned outright to Triple-A Rochester and will attend big league spring training as a non-roster player. The 30-year-old hit .191 with 12 home runs and 24 RBIs in 62 games last season after the Twins paid his South Korean club, the Nexen Heroes, $12.85 million for negotiating rights and signed a $12 million, four-year contract. There is $9.75 million remaining.

