Twins Unveil $99 Ballpark Pass For 30 Games In April, May



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have a new way to entice fans to Target Field: a $99 spring ballpark pass covering 30 games in April and May.

The deal excludes opening day on April 3 and does not provide a seat, only standing room access. Customers can purchase up to eight of the passes, which will deliver tickets directly to their mobile device, and attend any or all of the 30 games over the first third of the schedule . They’re available for purchase beginning on April 4.

The Twins are coming off a club-worst 59-103 record in 2016, when their home attendance for the season dropped below 2 million for the first time since 2004.

The Twins announced the promotion on Wednesday.

Published at Wed, 08 Mar 2017 17:12:56 +0000