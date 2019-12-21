Two Men Charged In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against two men in connection with a shooting in North Minneapolis on Thursday.

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office issued files against 21-year old James Moore for second degree murder, and 20-year-old Tyreik Perkins for being an accomplice. Both men are in custody.

Officers say they responded to a report of gun shots heard in the area of 1800 Russell Avenue North on Thursday evening. A white SUV fled the scene and crashed a few blocks away.

Police located an adult male who had been shot sitting in the driver’s seat of the crashed SUV. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.