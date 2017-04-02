‘U’ Needs Type 2 Diabetes Sufferers For GRADE Study



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Good news for some locals who suffer from a common chronic disease.

Diabetes patients can get free medicine and more care as part of a University of Minnesota research study.

Doctors are trying to figure out which medication combinations best fight Type 2 Diabetes.

It’s called GRADE: Glycemia Reduction Approach to Diabetes: Effectiveness Study.

Participants meet with entire teams of experts monthly. Hugo resident Larry Bock is a participant of the program. He has lost 90 pounds since enrolling and has his blood sugar under control.

“My journey with the GRADE study has been nothing short of amazing,” Bock said. “The study has not only taught me how to manage my diabetes, but has taught me to manage a life style living with diabetes. I hope the GRADE study will be embraced by others wanting to make a change.”

Dr. Betsy Seaquist is behind the program.

“I’m very excited about this study because it will really change clinical practice, and it is wonderful seeing all of these people enrolling in this study losing weight, getting their blood sugars down to normal and remaining that way for years,” Seaquist said. “It’s a very exciting thing to do.”

