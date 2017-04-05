Unattended Bag Prompts Shutdown At MSP’s Terminal One



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A portion of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal One was shutdown Wednesday afternoon as law enforcement investigated an unattended bag.

An airport spokesperson says officials were notified at 4 p.m. about unattended luggage inside the Stone Arch restaurant. The Bloomington Police Department’s bomb squad was called to investigate.

As of yet, no one has claimed the bag.

A portion of the airport mall at Terminal 1 has been cleared and shutdown while police investigate an unattended bag. — MSP Airport (@mspairport) April 5, 2017

In the meantime, Terminal One’s mall area was cleared and shut off to travelers. The airport spokesperson says travelers getting off planes were being rerouted to connecting flights.

All roads remain open to the airport, and travelers are able to exit the building.

This story is developing and will be updated. Check back here and follow @mspairport on Twitter for updates.

Published at Wed, 05 Apr 2017 21:42:16 +0000