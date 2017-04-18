United Sees Profit Drop, Passenger Loss After Removal Incident
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –United Airlines is facing more bad news.
United Airlines announced its first quarter earnings report. It showed a 57 percent drop.
Last weeks’ incident involving a passenger being dragged off a United flight played a large part in this report.
United acknowledged its recent public relations fiasco and posted about the drop in profits.
CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement, “it is obvious that we need to do a much better job serving our customers.” He also took full responsibility for what happened last week.
A new survey by Morning Consult shows 79 percent of passengers who knew about the United dragging incident were more likely to book a flight on American Airlines if the flights were the same.
