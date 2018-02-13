Uptown Minneapolis Cat Café To Open Friday



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most cats are known for their patience, but impatient cat fans won’t have much longer to wait before they can patronize the new cat café in Uptown Minneapolis.

The Café Meow announced on their Facebook page that they are open for business starting Friday. The doors will be open at 9 a.m.

It marks the first cat café in Minnesota, and only one of a few in the Midwest.

The cat café concept was made popular in Japan, and they began opening a few years ago on the U.S. coasts. The idea is that guests could pop in for a coffee and then enjoy it in the company of friendly cats, many of which will be up for adoption through local shelters.

“We will have plenty of rescue cats for you to hang out with. Whether you are looking to adopt or not, we are your one stop shop for getting catfinated,” the organizers behind the café said.

Due to city regulations, the food and cats will have to be kept in separate spaces.

The Café Meow is at 2323 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, near Red’s Savoy Pizza.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

