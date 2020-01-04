Urban Air Adventure Park to Bring Indoor Trampoline and Entertainment…

“We know families are looking for ways to spend time together – and the more active the experience, the more memorable.” – Michael Browning, Urban Air Founder and CEO

Urban Air, the premier family-friendly indoor trampoline and entertainment center, wants Frederick, Maryland to ‘exercise’ its right to FUN! The company known for endless hours of trampolining, rock climbing, dodge-balling and more, has announced the location of its newest Urban Air Adventure Park at 5830 Ballenger Creek, Frederick, MD.

“We know families are looking for ways to spend time together – and the more active the experience, the more memorable,” said Urban Air’s founder and CEO Michael Browning. “Parents want their kids off their phones giving them less ‘screen time,’ and more time to play and engage with other kids their age the old-fashioned way. We’ve got them covered at Urban Air where the focus is on active play for people of all ages! Urban Air Adventure Park is thrilled to soon be the ultimate family destination in Frederick and the surrounding areas of Urbana, Clarksburg, Germantown, Walkersville and Thurmont.”

With over 40,304 square feet of space, the state-of-the-art Urban Air Frederick offers a full line-up of activities that every guest can enjoy. From wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses, to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes, both thrill-seekers and their pint-sized counter-parts will find an activity to conquer at Urban Air.

The new facility will also be home to the Urban Air Adventure Hub™ featuring exclusive Urban Air attractions such as an intense ropes course, and the one-of-a-kind Urban Air Sky Rider Indoor Coaster. Other options to challenge guests include Drop Zone—an enormous inflatable landing pad perched below a series of trampolines, the Runway Tumble Track that offers flexibility to those who flip, handspring and cartwheel down its track, and Slam Dunk Zone, where guests attempt to emulate their favorite NBA all-star with a trampoline-induced slam dunk of their own! The Urban Warrior Course™, and Battle Beam round out the competitive options available for a day of physical tests and endurance.

With all this activity, appetites are sure to soar! Guests can enjoy a delicious meal, cold drink or quick snack at the park’s Urban Café before venturing back for more pulse-pounding enjoyment.

Urban Air also offers custom birthday parties for kids where the activities are endless for each attendee. The fun is not limited to children though, as adults can also partake in a group outing too; Urban Air is the ideal locale for corporate retreats, team building experiences and private events.

Urban Air Frederick is slated to open in the Fall of 2020 and will employ 60 local residents. For more information on Urban Air job openings, please visit our career page.

Residents can track the site progress of Urban Air Frederick on Facebook and sign up for updates, coupon offers and view the parks’ various attractions on the Urban Air Frederick webpage.